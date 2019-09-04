After going winless in an Aug. 30 triangular in Moorhead featuring the Spuds and Staples-Motley – losing both matches 6-1, the Pirate girls’ tennis team on Tuesday, Sept. 4 traveled to Thief River Falls to take on the Prowlers in a dual and lost by the same 6-1 score.

The lone victor for the Pirates on Tuesday was eighth-grader Halle Winjum, who won at fourth singles.

Head Coach Cody Brekken, in his first year as girls’ coach after stepping in for Mike Geffre, who left for Michigan, said the Prowlers are a “solid group” that uses consistent play to wear down opponents.

“No one in their top 10 smashes the ball but all of them rarely make mistakes and they are very smart players and place the ball in all the right places,” Brekken said of the Prowlers.

Thief River’s across-the-board skilled, smart play eventually got in many of the Pirates’ heads, Brekken said.

“We can do a better job of staying enthusiastic and emotionally stable in the match in almost all positions except #4 singles (Halle Winjum) today,” Brekken said after the dual. “Halle never showed any signs of frustration and played every point tough. This placed doubt in her opponent’s head and she started to unravel a bit.”

Tennis is as much about the mental and emotional approach as it is showcasing physical skills, he noted.

“It is very important in tennis to control the body language and not to let doubt creep in your head,” Brekken said. “Positive self-talk goes a long way.”



Tuesday results in Thief River Falls

• First singles: Pirate sophomore Hayden Winjum lost to Prowler junior Emma Fagerstrom, 6-4, 6-2.

• Second singles: Pirate junior Catherine Tiedemann lost to Prowler senior Ava Yaska, 6-1, 6-4.

• Third singles: Pirate junior Emma Borowicz lost to Prowler freshman Brooklyn Broadwell, 6-1, 6-0.

• Fourth singles: Pirate eighth-grader Halle Winjum defeated Prowler freshman Bell Hamre, 6-2, 6-0.

• First doubles: Pirate senior Eden Haller and sophomore Emma Osborn lost to Prowler seniors Khloe Lund and Bela Nelson, 6-1, 6-1.

• Second doubles: Pirate sophomore Hannah Lindemoen and eighth-grader Emma Gunderson lost to Prowler senior Brea Prickett and junior Gabby Steele, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6.

• Third doubles: Pirate freshman Halle Bruggeman and senior Audrey Harbott lost to Prowler junior Brooklyn Brouse and sophomore Abby Flaagen, 6-0, 6-1.



Moorhead triangular

Picking up the Pirate wins in Moorhead were Osborn and Lindemoen at second doubles, 6-3, 6-2, against the Spuds, and Harbott and eighth-grader Brekken Tull at third doubles, 6-4, 6-3, against Staples-Motley.