Up next is 2-0 West Central Area, who have outscored their opponents 109-0 so far.

Although Pillager, a non-section opponent, was largely unfamiliar to the Pirate football squad going into their Sept. 6 road contest, Head Coach Scott Butt said Pillager looked real solid on film, and he said they gave Pequot Lakes, who defeated East Grand Forks 47-34 Friday night, all they could handle in a close loss.

Well, Pillager was solid and then some in defeating Crookston 43-6 Friday night. The game was 43-0 before backup quarterback Easton Tangquist, a junior, connected with fellow junior Jacob Miller on a 25-yard touchdown strike to finish the scoring in the game. (Starting quarterback, senior Leyton Salentine, missed much of the game after his knee brace was bent during a tackle and the team was unable to straighten it.)

The Huskies scored on their first three possessions to go up 24-0, setting up for a long night for the Pirates. It was 36-0 at halftime, when Butt said he challenged the team captains to rally the Pirates to play a strong second half.

“They are a very good team; they are very fast, not overly big, but they are long and athletic,” Butt said of the Huskies. “They got off the ball in a hurry and, plus, we did not use very good technique at times.” The coach did add that he saw better technique and better explosion off the ball by the Pirates.

On the bus ride home, Butt said some of the players were talking about the need to have a better week of practice, something Butt said was encouraging to see. It’s probably a wise strategy, given that the Pirates host West Central Area on Friday, Sept. 13, a team off to a 2-0 start in particularly dominating fashion. They’ve scored 109 points and have yet to let their opponents reach the end zone.

Obviously, Butt said the Pirates are going to have to play well to hang with West Central Area. But the whole schedule is tough, so the coach said the players have to maintain their intensity and perform at a high level.

“The kids will have a good week of practice,” he said. “We have good leadership from the seniors all the way down to the freshmen.”