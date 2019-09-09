Women ninth in first meet ever; men’s team has three runners compete

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s cross country officially lifted the lid on their first season as a program at the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dragon Twilight at the Bluestem Center for the Arts in Moorhead, Minn. The Golden Eagles competed in the Randy Smith Women’s 4K.

The Golden Eagles finished ninth with a team score of 273 and an average time of 18:25.3

Caitlin Michaelis (Sr., Marshfield, Wis.) led the way for the Golden Eagles. The former Golden Eagle women’s basketball player clocked in at 17:31.9. Jennifer Lax (Jr., Sleepy Eye, Minn.) finished with a time of 18:23.8. Kayla Stangeland (Sr., Mitchell, S.D.) clocked in just behind Lax at 18:32.9. Ashley Watkins (Sr.) finished the race in 18:35.7. Paige Pitlick (Sr., Jordan, Minn.) clocked in at 19:01.8. Haley Strachan (Sr., Phoenix, Ariz.) finished in 19:33.8. Roseline Kanssole (Jr., Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso) put up a time of 21:58.9. Samantha Proctor (Sr., Champlin, Minn.) rounded out the Golden Eagle contingent with a time of 23:53.5.

UMary finished in first place with 18 points and an average time of 14:11.7. Ida Narbuvoll of UMary was the individual medalist.

Minnesota Crookston will return to action at the Herb Blakely Invitational Sat., Sept. 14 in Madison, S.D.



Men’s results

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s cross country team officially commenced their first season as a NCAA Division II program at the Dragon Twilight at the Bluestem Center for the Arts in Moorhead, Minn. The Golden Eagles competed in the Fred Dahnke 6K men’s race.

The Golden Eagles had three runners in their first race, but were unable to place in the overall team standings. Peter Hendrickx (Jr., Butler, Minn.) led Minnesota Crookston with a time of 23:04.8. His twin brother Paul Hendrickx (Jr., Butler, Minn.) clocked in at 24:26.7. Anthony Kampa (Jr., St. Cloud, Minn.) rounded out Minnesota Crookston’s contingent with a time of 24:43.2.

Minnesota State University Moorhead finished first in the Dragon Twilight with an average time of 19:02.3. Nadir Yusuf of MSU Moorhead took first in the race.

UMC returns to action at the Herb Blakely Invitational Sat., Sept. 14 in Madison, S.D.