The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team is in eighth place out of nine teams after the first round of the BSU Invite at the Bemidji Town and Country Club played Mon., Sept. 9 in Bemidji, Minn.



The Golden Eagles shot a 311 on the day. They are two strokes ahead of University of Manitoba. Minnesota Crookston matched their low for the season, as they shot a 311 on the first day of the J.R. Watkins Invite Sept. 6.



Connor Humble (Jr., Rosemount, Minn.) continued his strong start to the season, as Humble shot a 76 in the first round. Humble is in a tie for 18th place after one round. Dillon Sannes (Jr., Fertile, Minn.) had a strong debut in the top five for Minnesota Crookston. Sannes shot a 77 on Monday. Ben Trostad (So., Crookston, Minn.) turned in a 79 on the day, as did Keegan Poppenberg (Fr., Esko, Minn.). Brian Bekkala (Jr., Livonia, Mich.) turned in an 81.



Matthew Moroz (Fr., Edmonton, Manitoba) carded an 84, golfing unattached, while Josh Olson (Fr., Fargo, N.D.) turned in an 86.



Minot State University is in the tournament lead after the first day with a score of 295. Bemidji State is one stroke behind Minot State after the first round. Carter Doose of St. Cloud State University is in the lead after shooting a 70.