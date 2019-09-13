Next up, Crookston hosts Fertile-Beltrami on Sept. 16.

The Crookston Pirates volleyball team Thursday evening hosted the Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal Titans and was swept in three sets in the best-of-five match, by scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-23.



The Pirates fall to 1-5 with the loss.



Head Coach Ashley Stopa says she was happy with how the Pirates fought for every point. She said they communicated well, made good passes and had some strong blocks. Stopa added that the Pirates need to limit their misses on serves, and need to find open spots on offense to terminate the ball and score points.



Jasmin Hanson led the Pirates in kills with five, followed by Emma Boll with three. Kasey Cwikly had a block, and Emily Funk led the way with five assists, followed by Amelia Overgaard’s 3. Dani Boyle had 10 digs and Rylee Solheim had four. Solheim was tops on the team with three aces, followed by Cwikla’s two.



The Pirates are back on the court Monday, Sept. 16 when they host the Fertile-Beltrami Falcons.



The Pirate JV squad lost 2-0 to NCE Thursday, and the Pirate C squad was victorious, with a 2-0 sweep.



