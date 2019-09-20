Pirates host their invitational Saturday at Crookston High School.

Thursday evening, the Pirates hosted the Red Lake County Central volleyball team, losing the best-of-five 3-0. The ending scores for the three sets was 25-15, 25-16, 25-21, the closest match the volleyball team has had in the past week.



The start of the game was a neck and neck fight, tying repeatedly until RLCC took a sudden lead and proceeded to make three aces and a kill before the end of the first set. The second set followed a similar pattern, tying early and often until several Pirate errors and opponent kills ended the set in another RLCC win.



“We need to vary our offense more,” head coach Ashley Stopa said. “We need to find those open spots on the court.”



The third set was yet another battle of ties before Red Lake took a definitive lead. The Pirates struck back however, keeping the deficit low for the rest of the game. RLCC still took the win for the set and the game, despite the Pirates efforts.



Stopa expressed her pride in the team’s blocking, stating defense was their strong suit during the game.



Stopa also highlighted several of her players for their leadership in the game. Kasey Cwikla took charge and scored 4 aces and two kills. Jasmin Hanson continued her streak of success with 6 kills, three aces, and a kill.



Libero Danielle Boyle made 14 digs throughout the game, followed by Emma Boll with 6 digs and Ryle Solheim with 5. Libby Salentine scored an ace, Amelia Overgaard making two assists.



Stopa is still looking forward to the invitational Crookston will be hosting on Saturday, September 21 at 9 a.m.



“We need to be well rested after a busy week of games,” Stopa said. “We’re excited to host the tournament for a second time!”



