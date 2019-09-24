The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf program shot a 384 to finish 12th at the Ramada Mustang Invite at Marshall Golf Club in Marshall, Minn. The Golden Eagles improved by 18 strokes from day one to day two. The 384 as a team was the team low score for the 2019-20 season. The round was the best for the program since shooting a 373 on Sept. 23, 2018 at the Ramada Mustang Invite.



The Golden Eagles were guided by the play of Allison Bot (Sr., Minneota, Minn.), who shot a career-best 86 with Minnesota Crookston. Bot shot a 93 in the first round. Anna Olson (Jr., Fertile, Minn.) carded a 91 in round two, for her low round of her career. Peyton Hennen (Fr., Morris, Minn.) turned in scores of 97 and 99 for a strong weekend. Madi Andring (Fr., Hawley, Minn.) finished with rounds of 112 and 108, while Marlee Steffes (So., Fertile, Minn.) rounded out the field for Minnesota Crookston.



Augustana University won the tournament with an overall score of 608. Alex Stone of Augustana edged out her teammate Hannah Hankinson with scores of 74 and 70 over the two days Sept. 21 and 22 at Marshall Golf Club.



The Golden Eagles wrap up the 2019 fall season at the Augustana Invite Sept. 28 and 29 in Sioux Falls, S.D.