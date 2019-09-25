Stopa says girls were hesitant early on
Pirates Volleyball fell to the Hawley Nuggets 3-0 on the road Tuesday with scores of 8-25, 11-25, and 14-25. Coach Ashley Stopa told the Times the team started out hesitant in set one, but, as the night progressed, they made large improvements in their blocks and defense.
“Hawley is a good team that swings,” Stopa explained. “We did a good job in set two and three getting a block up.”
Pirate stats:
Blocks - Kasey Cwikla, Allie Love and Mallorie Sundeen (1)
Digs - Danielle Boyle (4)
Kills - Emma Boll and Mallorie Sundeen (2)
Assists - Emily Funk (4)