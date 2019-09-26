The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department had 41 student-athletes earn the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Awards. The Academic Achievement Awards, in its 12th year, is a program that recognizes the accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.



The Golden Eagles were represented by six baseball players, five softball players, four soccer players, four men’s basketball players, four women’s basketball players, eight football players, seven volleyball players, two tennis players, and two men’s golfers.



In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution MUST BE a CURRENT dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.

Also, the student-athlete must

• have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale

• have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work

• have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year

About D2 ADA: The D2 ADA is the first organization of its kind to provide educational and networking opportunities; enhancement of acceptable operating standards and ethics; and establishment of the overall prestige and understanding of the profession of Division II athletics directors. For more information about the D2 ADA, please visitwww.div2ada.com. The D2 ADA is administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), which is in its 55th year. For more information on NACDA and the 17 professional associations that fall under its umbrella, please visit www.nacda.com.



In total, there were 11,660 student-athletes from 185 institutions recognized for the 2018-19 Academic Achievement Awards. This set the record for the most participation from institutions and the largest number of student-athletes being nominated. This year, the association has the most student-athletes being honored from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), with 975, closely followed by the Northeast-10 Conference (NE10) with 974 and the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) with 791.

Nate Albrecht, Baseball, Sr.

Caroline Bjorge, Softball, Sr.

Jacqueline Burke, Soccer, Jr.

Harrison Cleary, Men's Basketball, Jr.

Will Cross, Football, Sr.

Jordan Deadwyler, Baseball, Sr.

Reanne Erickson, Tennis, Sr.

Zach Greenberg, Football, Sr.

Deaira Gresham, Volleyball, So.

Brendon Harris, Football, So.

Reed Hjelle, Baseball, Sr.

Aaron Hollcraft, Baseball/MBB, Sr.

Logan Huso, Football, Jr.

Chase Johnson, Men's Basketball, Jr.

Ethan Johnson, Men's Golf, Sr.

Mikayla Jones, Softball, Sr.

Chase Knickerbocker, Men's Basketball, Sr.

Ben Koisti, Men's Golf, Sr.

Sydney Kruisselbrink, Volleyball, So.

Tavia Lawson, Softball, So.

Sabrina Leuer, Volleyball, Sr.

Katie Lienemann, Volleyball, So.

Trevor Long, Football, Sr.

Jonathan Lund, Baseball, Sr.

Stephanie McWilliams, Women's Basketball, Jr.

Caitlin Michaelis, Women's Basketball, Sr.

Maggie Morales, Softball, Sr.

Paige Pitlick, Softball, Jr.

Olivia Puttin, Soccer, Jr.

Ryan Ratcliff, Football, Sr.

Callie Schapekahm, Volleyball, Sr.

Amber Schoenicke, Women's Basketball, Jr.

Kaitlin Sikkink, Volleyball, Sr.

Kayla Strangeland, Soccer, Jr.

Emmitt Stevens, Football, Jr.

Ben Thoma, Baseball, So.

Alyssa Thomas, Volleyball, Jr.

Nelson Uzonwa, Football, Sr.

Paige Weakley, Women's Basketball, Jr.

Jessica Withrow, Soccer, So.

Hannah Zhao, Tennis, Sr.