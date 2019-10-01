Still, it was a marked improvement from the last time the two teams met

The Pirate girls' soccer team lost to East Grand Forks 7-0 on September 30. This was an improvement from the last meeting with East Grand Forks, where the girls lost 15-0 in Crookston.

Coach Sarah Reese says the team used a new defensive strategy where they used low pressure and took away breakaway and through ball opportunities. Reese stated that she was happy with the team's play, and that the girls worked hard the whole game.

Crookston is now 3-12 on the season. They conclude their regular season on Monday, October 7, when they host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.