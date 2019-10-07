Game was tied at 7 at halftime

Wayne State College scored 23 points in the second half to upend the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles 30-7 at Memorial Stadium/Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne, Neb. The Golden Eagle defense limited the Wildcats to just seven points in the first half, as they utilized two key forced fumbles on the day. However, an interception return for a touchdown and drives where Minnesota Crookston’s offense came up empty helped lead the Wildcats to the 30-7 win.

Wayne State moves to 2-3 on the year, while Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-5.

The Golden Eagles had 313 yards of offense with 177 yards both through the air and on the ground. Minnesota Crookston won the time of possession, holding the ball for 32:59.

The Golden Eagles won the turnover battle with two forced fumbles. Austin Steele (R-So., LB, La Crosse, Wis.) had five tackles with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Ben Branscom (R-Jr., DL, Woodbury, Minn.) tallied eight tackles with a forced fumble. Tysen White (Fr., DB, McFarland, Wis.) also notched eight tackles.

Offensively, the Golden Eagles went with two quarterbacks for the fifth-straight game. Jalin Scott (Sr., QB, Houston, Texas) was 10-of-16 for 113 yards. Tristan Robbins (So., QB, Muskegon, Mich.) was 5-of-9 for 64 yards and an interception.

Scott led Minnesota Crookston on the ground with 21 carries for 59 yards. Kyler Banks (R-Jr., WR, Cannon Falls, Minn.) added three carries for 31 yards. Banks added two receptions for 24 yards and his first touchdown reception of the season. Andy Groebner (So., WR, Andover, Minn.) led the receivers with three catches for 64 yards.

The Golden Eagles continue to come out strong in the first half. Minnesota Crookston has been out-scored just 69-23 in the first half this season, compared to 94-23 in the second half this season.

Minnesota Crookston has shown improvement throughout 2019 as at this time in 2018, the Golden Eagles had a margin of defeat of 35.2 points per game, compared to just 22.0 points per game this season.

UMC returns home Saturday, Oct. 12 to host University of Sioux Falls at 12 p.m., at Ed Widseth Field.