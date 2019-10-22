On Monday, the St. James Area volleyball team was swept by Waseca 25-14, 25-22, 25-17.

Callie Radenbaugh and Chloe Mickelson each had eight digs. Mickelson was St. James' top server, going a perfect 12/12, including an ace.

Kaydi Anderson and Korryn Karau had five kills apiece. Anderson also recorded two blocks.

Maddie Brey had 14 set assists.

The Saints close out the regular season at 11-12, and a 1-4 record in section play.

Section playoffs begin the 25th, with the Saints likely being matched up against Jackson County Central (18-9, 6-3).