The St. James Area football team couldn't hang on to a 14-12 lead going into the fourth quarter, giving up 24 points in the final frame, and were eliminated in section quarterfinal play by Tracy-Milroy-Balaton on Tuesday night.

On TMB's opening possession, the Saints forced the Panthers into a fourth and 5 from the 41-yard line. The Panthers put the ball into Ayden Horner's hands. The slippery sophomore running back broke free for a 41-yard score, putting the Panthers on top 6-0 with 9:34 left in the quarter.

The Saints ensuing possession started with the offense moving backward, as Derrick Halvorson was sacked on the first play.

The senior quarterback settled in, finding senior Lucas Kulseth for 11 yards before hitting sophomore wideout Hayden Jones for 23, digging the Saints out of a 2nd and 18 hole.

Facing another third and long, St. James turned to junior quarterback Logan Carlson, who found Daevon Anderson behind the defense for a 41-yard touchdown strike. An extra point from Leo Esqueda put the Saints on top with just over seven minutes remaining in the quarter.

Both defenses settled in after surrendering early scores until the Panthers broke through late in the second quarter on a 51-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Sawyer Otto to fellow senior Lucas Gervais. The Saints stuffed the two-point attempt but found themselves down 12-7 at halftime.

The Saints received the second-half and kickoff quickly erased the five-point lead, with Carlson once again hitting Anderson. This time for a 67-yard touchdown, with Anderson outracing the Panthers' secondary finding the end zone, putting the upset-minded Saints ahead 14-12.

Carlson started the season firmly entrenched as the backup to Halvorson, but saw his playing time under center increase as the season continued.

"Logan gives us a little bit of a different look than Derrick does," said head coach Jon Wilson. "He's a bit more shifty running the ball and it kind of mixes things up a bit. That's what we tried to do later in this season, by using the best parts of his game and using Derrick where he's best at."

As for Anderson, his big-play ability flashed for the Saints throughout the season, with a pair of strong performances to close out the year.

"He's tough out there. It certainly helped to have Hayden Jones out there to help him out a little bit," said Wilson. "That gave him the opportunity to be open. I know they used some coverage where they pushed away from Daevon, leaving the middle of the field open for him."

Anderson approached 150 receiving yards on the evening.

The Saints' defense held their own in the third quarter and the Saints clung their precious two-point lead

Facing a 4th and 10 early in the fourth quarter, the Panthers' coaching staff dug deep into their bag of tricks, pulling off a reverse pass, with wide receiver Jake Tauer taking a pitch from Otto, and finding a wide-open Gervais at the goal line, putting the Panthers back on top 18-14.

TMB forced a three-and-out from the Saints and took over in good field position at their own 41.

Facing another fourth down deep in Saints territory, the Panthers once again rolled the dice, and, for the second time in the half, the gamble paid off, as Otto hit Gervais on a slant, who then shook off a Carlson tackle, walking into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown giving the Panthers a 24-14 advantage.

Needing a score to get back into the game, the Saints faced a third and 10. A pass from Carlson was deflected by Tony Nelson and fell into the arms of Trevor Eisfeld, who returned the interception to the Saints 10.

On the first play of TMB's possession, on a designed rollout pass, Otto tucked the ball in and found the corner of the end zone, extending the Panthers lead to 30-14 with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

With 4:36 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Panthers put the final nail in the Saints' coffin, with Konnor Zich finding a crease in the Saints' defense for a three-yard touchdown run.

The Saints added their final score on the following possession, with Halvorson finding Hayden Jones on a fade in the right corner of the endzone.

With the loss, the Saints' 2019 season ends with an 0-9 record, a significant step back after winning three games in 2018.

Even with the disappointing season, there are still positive takeaways for Wilson and his staff.

"Anytime you struggle in life and things don't go so well there's always an opportunity to bounce back," said Wilson. "Our motto is ' there's always the next play, the next series, and the next game. That's the way life goes. Sometimes it goes bad, sometimes it goes good, it all depends on how you react to it."

The Saints will have to find a way to replace 17 seniors next year, including key offensive threats Derrick Halvorson, Daevon Anderson, Lucas Anderson, and Lucas Kulseth. Defensive leaders Tallin Johnson, Erik Morales-Banda, and Freddy Carreon will also need their shoes filled. Mainstays on the offensive and defensive line Peyton Engelking, Isaac Espinoza, and Drew Nielson will also need replacements.

"It's tough when you go 0-9 with that many seniors after having those three wins last year," said Wilson. "They expected a lot more and it didn't go our way in the games that were close. I couldn't love anybody more than I loved our seniors this year."