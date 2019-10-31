After hanging tough with the Jackson County Huskies in the first set, the St. James Area volleyball team fell in straight sets 25-18, 25-8, 25-13 in the Section 3AA South quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The seventh-seeded Saints battled Jackson throughout much of the first set, fighting back from a 12-7 deficit to tie the set at 18 all. However, a 7-0 run, led by kills from Sadie Voss, Rachel Anderson, Jordan Rogotzke, Georgianna Wenzel, and Alaina Wolff helping bury the Saints.

"We had a list of things we had to do well tonight in order to win," said head coach Jodi Geistfeld. "We had to pass well, and we did that in the first set, but our passing wasn't there in the second or third game and that's why the results were what they were."

Up 10-7 in the second set, the Huskies used a 9-0 to pull away from the Saints, with Voss and Rogotzke combining for a block to end the second set.

"They didn't change that much," said Geistfeld. "Their servers got hot and were able to hit deep and short and we just weren't moving our feet."

The Huskies surged early in the third set, quickly building a 9-3 advantage over St. James. The second-seeded Huskies continued to pour it on to the Saints, taking a 20-10 advantage. Voss polished off the sweep with a kill, sending Jackson County to the semi-finals.

After the final set, Geistfeld huddled up her team one final time in the 2019 season.

"I just told the girls they aren't going to remember the scores, they'll just remember what's in that huddle and that we're family."

The Saints will have to replace four seniors; Callie Radenbaugh, Kierra Curry, Kaydi Anderson, and Korryn Karau.

Geistfeld lauded her seniors' leadership and ability to adapt to changes in the volleyball program.

"They had a lot of adjustments to make with new coaches along with a new offensive system and a new defensive system," said Geistfeld. "We couldn't have had four better seniors to make that change with and we're going to miss them."

Maddie Brey had seven set assists, including an ace on 8/8 serving. Chloe Mickelson had nine digs while going 5/5 in serves. Korryn Karau had three kills and three aces on 9/9 serving.

With the loss, the Saints season ends at an 11-13 mark, with a 1-5 record in section play and a 5-5 record in conference play.