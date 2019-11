The Crookston Pirates girls' soccer team held its annual postseason banquet last week at the high school, in which they also gave out individual awards. The Pirates went 4-13 this season.

Most Valuable Player: Sophie Sanders

Most Valuable, Offense: Cassie Solheim

Most Valuable, Defense: Dillynn Wallace

Most Improved: Joslynn Leach

Rookie of the Year: JoJo Wallace

All-Conference: Kenzie Epema

All-Conference Honorable Mention: Cassie Solheim