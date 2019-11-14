Wednesday, Minnesota Crookston announced the signing of a number of athletes for baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's cross country, men's and women's golf, softball and volleyball in the class of 2020.

November 13 was the first day that high school athletes could sign National Letters of Intent to commit to Division II programs for all sports except football. The signing period for football begins on Feb. 5, 2020.

Baseball

Teddy Giefer (First baseman/Pitcher, Courtland, Minn., Minnesota Valley Lutheran HS)

Alex Koep (Pitcher, Parkers Prairie, Minn., Parkers Prairie HS)

Carter Mulcahy (Catcher, Perham, Minn., Perham HS)

Men's Basketball

Hunter Lyman (Forward/Center, West Fargo, N.D., West Fargo HS)

Men's Cross Country

Warden Dahlgren (Edgeley, N.D., Edgeley HS)

Men's Golf

Josh Hebrink (Elk River, Minn., Elk River HS)

Softball

Rachel Jones (Utility player, Fort Collins, Colo., Fort Collins HS)

Volleyball

Charlee Krieg (Middle hitter/Outside hitter, Cavalier, N.D., Cavalier HS)

Kenzee Langlie (Setter, Fargo, N.D., Fargo Davies HS)

Women's Basketball

Eden Golliher (Guard/Forward, Iron River, Mich., West Iron County HS)

Haylee Wheeler (Forward/Center, Lakeville, Minn., Lakeville South HS)

Women's Golf

Lachlan Larson (Pequot Lakes, Minn., Pequot Lakes HS)

Ellen Solem (Maple Grove, Minn., Osseo HS)