The Minnesota Crookston volleyball team has lost nine of its last 11 matches in three sets. The latest defeat, however, was far closer than that mark might indicate.

The Golden Eagles fell in straight sets to No. 6 Concordia-St. Paul on Friday night, 22-25, 21-25, 23-25.

UMC was three points away from extending the match, leading 22-19 in the third set, before the Golden Bears scored five straight points and took the deciding point after a UMC kill.

The Golden Eagles were also down 20-19 in the first set, and tied at 20 in the second set, but Concordia was dominant when it counted.

Deaira Gresham led UMC with 11 kills, while Porsha Porath and Sabrina Leuer added six and five, respectively. Sydney Kruisselbrink and Natalie Koke had 14 and 11 assists, respectively. Katie Lienemann had a team-high 10 digs for the Golden Eagles.

Minnesota Crookston finishes off the 2019 regular season with a date with Minnesota State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Taylor Center in Mankato.

