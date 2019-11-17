Following the departure of gymnastics coach Chelsea Siewert, St. James gymnastics turned to a familiar face to guide the Saints for the foreseeable future.

Jill Stark will once again be taking the role of head gymnastics coach this winter. Stark had coached the team from 2014-2017, before giving way to Siewert. Stark never left the gymnastics program, helping the Saints in 2017-2018 as an assistant coach and as a junior high coach in the 2018-2019 season.

Stark has also helped start a youth program for gymnastics, which has over 100 kids, to help feed the gymnastics program at the high school level.

"I decided I can't let these seventh graders who I started with not have a senior season," said Stark.

The Saints only have three seniors: Luci Kulseth, Emma Zender, and Paola Acevedo.

Early in the year, Stark is hoping to improve individual scores little by little, in the hopes of creating competitive all-around team scores.

"I know that we always sit around that 100-110 range, and that's where we've been sitting all consistently," said Stark. "I really want these girls to come away with how they can increase their scores very minimally. By everyone doing that, making those small little steps, we can contribute to a bigger picture."

Saints competition consistently sees scores in the 130s-140s, but whittling away at those gaps can create a more competitive team.

To get those higher scores, Stark is aiming at having much more structured practices.

"I want to make it so the girls are more responsible for what they do at practice and the advancement of their skills," said Stark.

Stark is implementing the concept of "must do's", at each station, preventing the team from standing around. The "must do's" will target on bettering the conditioning of the club.

With just a two-person coaching staff, along with Jazmine Olson, Stark is making sure middle schoolers and newcomers are hitting the weight room to lift and condition, in more efforts to build the strength necessary to compete at a high level.

This allows Stark to focus on the varsity team while continuing to build the youth.

Part of Stark's challenge will be building the younger players who will be competing at the varsity level. The youthful Saints will have their growing pains, but Stark has plans to make up ground and turn those younger competitors into contributors.

"We have a ton of eighth-graders, which is great, but only a few of them came from the feeder program," said Stark. "Most of the time when you're a gymnast, you have to start out at four or five to get over that fear."

The 2019 Saints may have some ways to go, but the groundwork is being built by Stark to create a competitive environment.