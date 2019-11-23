The Crookston girls’ hockey team was searching for its first win — and first goal — of the young season against Delano/Rockford on Saturday afternoon. It got one of the two.

Playing in their third game in three days, the Pirates fell apart in the second period, as the Tigers pumped in four goals and two more in the third to win, 6-1.

Crookston fell to 0-3 after suffering an 8-0 loss to East Grand Forks on Thursday and 3-0 loss to Orono at home on Friday.

"We're just gonna forget about this one," said Pirates coach Tim Moe. "We won that first period and did a lot of positive things. We're not even gonna think about the second or third because that wasn't us. That's not who we wanna be and that's not who we've shown to be."

On the power play midway through the first period, Kylee Meier (Sr., F) chipped home a centering pass from Catherine Tiedemann (Jr., F) to give the Pirates the 1-0 lead.

"Totally forgot what it felt like to score again," said Meier, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. "It was a good feeling."

But Delano/Rockford remained calm and waited for its chance, and when it came, the Tigers pounced.



Chloe Kuechle beat Grace Koshney (Jr. G) with a powerful slap shot from the right point to tie the score just a few minutes in, and Delano/Rockford was off and running.

"Definitely after about five minutes into the period, I knew it wasn't our period," Meier said.

The Tigers scored three more goals in the second period, all of which came off of rebounds in the crease.

"The legs started to go, and once the legs started to go the line goes too," Moe said. "We made some mental mistakes that cost us badly."



Any hopes of Crookston regrouping were essentially done with when Taylor Michael skated in untouched off the opening draw of the third period and scored past Koshney to make it 5-1. Kailee Magsam (Fr., G) relieved Koshney after the Tigers’ next goal.



Koshney made 21 saves for the Pirates, facing 27 shots, while Magsam was a perfect 7-of-7 in relief.



For the game, Delano/Rockford outshot Crookston 34-14. The Pirates actually won the shots battle, 7-6, in the first period, but the Tigers fired 15 shots to Crookston’s two in the second as they took complete control.

"I'm grasping at what happened," Moe said. "Because it was a dramatically different team that we put on the ice between the first and second periods."



The Pirates return to action Tuesday, Nov. 26 when they play Jamestown (N.D.) in Mayville. And after a grueling three-day stretch to open the season, they'll need all of that rest — and the time to process what happened as they stumbled out of the gates.

