For the second straight season, girls basketball head coach Steve Witcraft's roster will feature a single senior player.

In 2018, Renata Hernandez was the lone senior, providing energy and activity for the Saints, operating as point guard and the head of their zone.

This year, Kaydi Anderson is the lone senior act.

Anderson is the inverse of Hernandez, a post player, and an interior force. Anderson will be tasked with anchoring the Saints on both sides of the ball.

"I have to be more of a role model," said Anderson. "Everybody looks up to me, too."

In being the only senior, Anderson will be setting the tone and working as hard in practice as she does in games.

"This year I've worked harder than I ever have before. Everybody is looking so much more at you than they did before. It's just a lot more pressure than there ever has been."

One could argue that Anderson was the tone-setter as a junior, being the Saints' best offensive player, and showing the ability to take over games, much like she did in the season opener against Nicollet a year ago. Anderson scored 27 points and willed the Saints to a 57-53 victory.

Witcraft and his coaching staff will rely on Anderson to be an on-court coach. Anderson being more of a vocal leader on the court will only help the Saints in their quest to continue the positive momentum built in the last two years.

"I've just been telling girls to not be afraid to shoot," said Anderson. "When I first got to the varsity level I barely scored because I didn't shoot. Last year, Witcraft told me to shoot the ball more and be more aggressive with my touches."

Being more aggressive leads to more shots on offense, something Witcraft and his staff have preached.

Even with her senior status, Anderson still takes tips every day from younger players to continue expanding her game.

"They're very aggressive girls," said Anderson. "And now we have some younger girls who are taller that are able to push me in practice, along with coach Wolle and Stark. It's nice to have a girl post coach like coach Wolle."

Anderson also worked on her agility this offseason to keep up with the uptempo pace the Saints hope to bring to the table to 2020. Anderson, with the help of Wolle, has also expanded on secondary post moves, including working on her left hand to counter against other strong posts. And maybe, just maybe, Anderson will pop out for a couple of threes this year.

"I hope so, that would be nice. I'm 0/1 in my career from three so that would be awesome. I think my sister hit one her last year so I have to beat her."

Surrounding Anderson on the perimeter will be a solid supporting cast of shooters and playmakers.

"We've kind of evened out," said Anderson. "We have better size and depth this year than in previous years."

Anderson will be the go-to option for the Saints, who open their season against Nicollet on Friday.