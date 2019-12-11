SQUIRTS

This last week we only had one game and it was Friday at Home against Red Lake Falls. We had a slow start, putting the first goal in the net half way through the first period. After that it seemed like each goal we got RLF was able to get one as well. As a team we definitely were making mistakes that were costing us every time. After the 2nd period we went into the locker room with a 6-5 score. When we came out of the locker room and started the 3rd we started to play at our normal level of play and scored 6 goals in the 3rd. to RLF 1. Final Score was 12-6. Scoring for Crookston was Grant Funk(4), Hudson Rick(3), Noah Chandler(1), Jaret Mattson(1), Jaskson Fritsch(1), Aidan Weiland(1), Cameron Martin(1). Assists came from Jaret Mattson, Jackson Fritsch, Rowan Benoit, and Caden Perry.



This weeks player of the week is Cam Martin. Cam had a couple great chances to score in the game he kept working hard and it paid off when he got his first goal of the season by getting a rebound to the back of the net! Congratulations Cam!



10U

The 10u team traveled to Grand Forks, ND for the Grand Forks Angels 10UB tournament. On Friday our first game we played the MacDonald Flyers (Canadian team). We cruised to a 13-1 victory. Scoring for this game were Kira Daniels (3), Adley Vigness (3), Sydney McDonald (2), Katie Seaver (2), Hailey Fritz (1), Aubrey Bartrum (1), and Rilynn Aubol (1). In our second game in the tournament, we played Watford City, ND on Saturday. The girls jumped out to an early lead in the first period. We had a nine goal lead after the first period. After the first period, we changed the lines around a bit to have everyone get some playing time in different positions. We won the game 16-0. The scoring for this game was Madilyn Abrams (3), Sydney McDonald (2), Katie Seaver (2), Adley Vigness (2), Rilynn Aubol (2), Shyuh Burnette (1), Kira Daniels (1), Hailey Fritz (1), Aubrey Bartrum (1) and Irelynn Trostad (1). In our third game of the tournament, we played LOW Atom Canucks (Kenora, Ontario) for our second game on Saturday. We had a 8:45pm start time for this game. The girls played hard and battled to a 6-1 victory. Scoring for us was Adley Vigness (2), Kira Daniels (2), Sydney McDonald (1) and Hailey Fritz (1). This game finished our pool play part of the tournament. We were a number one seed in our pool. Our next game was a 8am game Sunday morning. We played the Winnipeg Storm – BW. This game was a battle from the drop of the puck. The girls won the game 4-2. Scoring for the game were Adley Vigness (2), Katie Seaver(1) and Kira Daniels (1). Mya Bower came up with some big saves for us in the game to get us to the championship game. The championship game was played later on Sunday. We faced another Winnipeg team, the Winnipeg Storm PP. Early in the first period Winnipeg scored to give them a one goal lead. The girls battled back from being a goal down. We came out forechecking hard and played in their end for most of the game. We won the championship game 4-1. Scoring in the game were Adley Vigness (3) and Hailey Fritz (1).



The 10u team has been making some big improvements from the start of the season. The girls are working hard in practice and it has transferred into the games. It was special for the girls to win the tournament last weekend. They played hard and earned the right to be champions.



PEEWEE B

PeeWee B was back on the ice Friday night when they hosted Bagley. Crookston started off fast when Gavin Aakhus scored on the first shift of the game. Another goal by Masen Reitmeier and Crookston carried a 2-1 lead after the first period. Bagley got hot in the 2nd period scoring 3 goals before Gavin Aakhus was able to stop the bleeding and score with just 18 seconds remaining in the 2nd. Bagley scored just 27 seconds into the 3rd period and Crookston answered right back 33 seconds later, Crookston skated hard but couldn't end their losing streaking, Bagley won 7-6 and Crookston fell to 3W and 4L on the season. 3rd period goals came from Isaiah Donarski, Evan Shockman and Conner Hanson.



The boys were back on the ice again Saturday afternoon when they hosted Park Rapids. Crookston was determined to get back in the win column, the first two periods were back and forth, it was 6-6 at the start of the 3rd. Crookston came out from the intermission firing on all cylinders scoring the next 8 goals! Park Rapids was left in a daze and Crookston ended their 4 game skid with a wild 14-8 victory!



PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Conner Hanson had a break out weekend, his offensive contribution came at the right time as he generated scoring chances one after another and his effort was reflected greatly on the scoresheet as he ended up with 4 goals and 3 assists for the weekend! Keep it up Conner!



12U

The 12UB team attended their first tournament in Grand Forks this weekend. They started off playing Shakopee on Friday, which was a very exciting game. Shakopee lead Crookston at the end of the first period, 0-2, despite Crookston being in their zone for the majority of the time. Alexa Bartrum got the Pirates started off with a beautiful break-away goal just 10 seconds into the 2nd period. 30 seconds later, Paige Abrahamson tied it up, making it 2-2. Not a minute later, Alexa scored another goal to secure the lead for the Pirates at 3-2. Shakopee scored two more goals, and Claire McDonald scored another for Crookston, tying it up 4-4 going into the 3rd period. The Pirates worked hard in the 3rd period, and Julia Buhler had some clutch saves on breakaways by Shakopee. Emmi Trostad scored the go-ahead goal for the Pirates, securing the lead of 5-4. With just 19 seconds left of play, the Pirates took a penalty in their zone, and Shakopee pulled their goalie, which meant 6-on-4 for those final 19 seconds. The Pirates were able to control the puck and limit any shots on net during that time, and took the win with a 5-4 final score.

The girls played two games on Saturday, the first being against the Williston Coyotes. The Coyotes took the lead, and the Pirates struggled to find the back of the net the entire game. Scoring the lone Pirate goal was Paige Abrahamson, and the final score was 1-8. Julia Buhler had 18 saves for the Pirates against the Coyotes. The second game on Saturday was against the Fergus Falls Otters. Crookston scored in the first period, with Hattie Weiland burying the puck. She was assisted by Ava Martin, who had a breakaway which ended in the corner, but she was able to get the puck out to her teammates in front of the net, with Hattie getting the Pirates 1st goal. It was a tied game after the first period, and very back and forth. The Otters came back strong, and had many more shots on net the remainder of the game. The Pirates Logan Brekken was able to secure the 2nd goal for the Pirates, making the final score 2-8. Julia Buhler had 17 saves for the Pirates against the Otters.

Sunday’s final game of the tournament was facing the Brookings Rangers. Brookings scored the first 2 goals on the board, but the Pirates put a lot of pressure on their net the entire game. The goaltender for the Rangers made some great saves, and the Pirate ladies kept the pressure on. Alexa Bartrum scored the Pirates first goal, with assists to Emma LaPlante and Emmi Trostad. The score was 1-3 after the 1st period, and the Pirates were still in the game. Brookings came out to score first in the second as well, but Hattie Weiland buried her 2nd goal of the weekend, with an assist going to Logan Brekken. There was a flurry of shots on Brookings during this power play, and it was great to see Hattie find the back of the net again. The score was 2-4 going into the 3rd. Brookings scored 2 more times in the 3rd, making the final score 2-6. Julia Buhler had 13 saves in the game, and Natalie Longoria played the 3rd period and tallied 6 saves for the Pirates.

Keep working hard, ladies!

This upcoming weekend, both 12U teams host their first home games. The 12UB team will take on Fergus Falls at 12:15 on Saturday, and the 12UA team will take on Fargo at 1:45 on Saturday. Come cheer on the Pirate girls at the CSC!

12UB PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Emmi Trostad

Emmi had a great weekend in the Grand Forks Angels tournament scoring the game winner against Shakopee and notching a second point on an assist during the Brookings game. Emmi wins most battles and is a play maker. She has a good understanding of our breakout and is a large part of the success her line is having this year.



BANTAMS

The bantams had a tough weekend going 0-2. On Friday night Crookston couldn't get their offense going against a tough Bagley team losing 10-0. On Sunday Crookston played better, but still couldn't seal the deal in the offensive zone losing 7-1 against Detroit Lakes .Lucas Miller had the lone goal for Crookston. Jackson Dauksavage turned away 37 shots. Crookston looks to get back on a track this week with a trio of home games hosting RLF,TRF, and LOW,



PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Brekken Tull

Brekken has been the definition of hard work this season. Each practice and game Brekken comes ready to play, always works her hardest and does the little things that makes a great hockey player. Brekken is quiet, but her attitude and effort towards the game speak louder than words. Keep up the great work Brekken!

