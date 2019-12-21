Less than a week after recording his 50th career pin, St. James senior wrestler Tallin Johnson added another milestone to his career in the red and black, collecting his 100th career win in a triangular against #6 ranked Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut-Grove and #11 ranked Canby.

While it wasn't a great night on the mat overall for the Saints, losing big to both squads, Johnson was able to get his win in impressive fashion. Johnson wrestled up from his usual 160-pound slot to take on Jace Piplow (TMB) at 170 in a battle of #4 ranked wrestlers in Class A.

The Saint outlasted the Panther, coming out victorious in a 9-4 decision.

Troy Parulski and Peyton Engelking won via pin for the Saints against TMB.

Johnson was the lone Saints wrestler to pick up a win against Canby, defeating Alex Full by major decision 17-6.

On Tuesday night, the Saints were able to get into the win column for the first time in a quad meet at Adrian.

In their first match, the Saints fell 40-39 against Springfield. St. James held a 27-16 lead halfway through the meet, receiving four forfeit wins. Jackson Miest won his first career varsity match in a win over Andrew Manko.

Derek Fast was pinned at 160, but Tallin Johnson returned the favor by pinning Ethan Langseth at 170. The teams then swapped forfeits at 182 and 195.

The Saints held a 39-28 lead heading into the final two bouts of the match.

Peyton Engelking was pinned by Mason Rummel, cutting the lead to 39-34. At heavyweight, Koltin Johnson was pinned by Shane Clemon, giving Springfield the come from behind upset win.

St. James bounced back against Fulda-MCC, winning handily 51-24.

Kollin Anderson won his first varsity match over Denver Ash 13-4 to get St. James started on the right foot. Troy Parulski followed with a pin. Leading 10-6 heading into the 132 match, the Saints took off running. Wyatt Westcott and Miest both won via pin, and Josh Olivares won by forfeit.

Following two pins from Fulda, Johnson got his second fall of the night, this time pinning Christian Kuball. Freddy Carreon and Engelking picked up wins via pin, and Koltin Johnson received a forfeit win at heavyweight.

In their last match of the night against Adrian, St. James lost 55-21. Parulski, Tallin Johnson, and Engelking all won by pin. Westcott won by a 5-3 decision over Rilee Hiedebrink

Triangular Results

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove 62 Saint James Area 15

106: Devin Carter (TMBW) over Kollin Anderson (SJA) (MD 14-0)

113: Troy Parulski (SJA) over Jeret Ankrum (TMBW) (Fall 0:59)

120: Alexander Schuh (TMBW) over (SJA) (For.)

126: Ayden Horner (TMBW) over Wyatt Westcott (SJA) (Fall 4:35)

132: Levi Ellingson (TMBW) over Joshua Olivares (SJA) (Fall 5:35)

138: Sawyer Otto (TMBW) over Emilio Goring (SJA) (Fall 1:15)

145: Blaine Petersen (TMBW) over Austin Knickrehm (SJA) (MD 17-6)

152: Caden Johnson (TMBW) over Gavin Anderson (SJA) (Fall 1:58)

160: Gabe Krick (TMBW) over Derek Fast (SJA) (Fall 0:15)

170: Tallin Johnson (SJA) over Jace Paplow (TMBW) (Dec 9-4)

182: Sawyer Schwartz (TMBW) over Alfredo Carreon (SJA) (Fall 1:37)

195: Eathan Martinez (TMBW) over (SJA) (For.)

220: Trevor Eisfeld (TMBW) over (SJA) (For.)

285: Peyton Engelking (SJA) over Trevor Eisfeld (TMBW) (Fall 4:23)

Canby 69 Saint James Area 4

106: Nick Wagner (CANB) over Kollin Anderson (SJA) (Fall 1:05)

113: Lane Fink (CANB) over Troy Parulski (SJA) (Dec 6-3)

120: Lincoln Fink (CANB) over (SJA) (For.)

126: Jake Wagner (CANB) over Wyatt Westcott (SJA) (MD 11-2)

132: Brayden Gravdal (CANB) over Joshua Olivares (SJA) (Dec 7-3)

138: Tanner Drietz (CANB) over Emilio Goring (SJA) (Fall 0:49)

145: Parker Viessman (CANB) over Austin Knickrehm (SJA) (TF 25-5 4:00)

152: Coltyn Drietz (CANB) over Leo Escalante (SJA) (Fall 1:51)

160: Hunter Cleveland (CANB) over Derek Fast (SJA) (Fall 0:45)

170: Tallin Johnson (SJA) over Alex Full (CANB) (MD 17-6)

182: Kalib Greenman (CANB) over Alfredo Carreon (SJA) (Fall 1:57)

195: Josh Steffen (CANB) over (SJA) (For.)

220: Shane Noyes (CANB) over Peyton Engelking (SJA) (Fall 1:04)

285: Denver Noyes (CANB) over Koltin Johnson (SJA) (Fall 1:17)

Canby 30 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove 28

106: Devin Carter (TMBW) over Nick Wagner (CANB) (Dec 7-1)

113: Lane Fink (CANB) over Jeret Ankrum (TMBW) (Fall 1:49)

120: Lincoln Fink (CANB) over Alexander Schuh (TMBW) (Fall 3:07)

126: Ayden Horner (TMBW) over Jake Wagner (CANB) (TF 19-4 0:00)

132: Levi Ellingson (TMBW) over Brayden Gravdal (CANB) (Fall 5:36)

138: Tanner Drietz (CANB) over Sawyer Otto (TMBW) (TF 18-2 0:00)

145: Parker Viessman (CANB) over Blaine Petersen (TMBW) (Fall 3:32)

152: Caden Johnson (TMBW) over Coltyn Drietz (CANB) (MD 10-1)

160: Gabe Krick (TMBW) over Hunter Cleveland (CANB) (Dec 2-1)

170: Jace Paplow (TMBW) over Alex Full (CANB) (Dec 13-6)

182: Kalib Greenman (CANB) over Sawyer Schwartz (TMBW) (Dec 5-1)

195: Trevor Eisfeld (TMBW) over Josh Steffen (CANB) (MD 21-7)

220: Shane Noyes (CANB) over Travis Willhitte (TMBW) (Fall 5:42)

285: Denver Noyes (CANB) over (TMBW) (For.)