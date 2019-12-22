Coauette, Bowman and Boll finish in the top five of their weight classes.

A trio of Crookston Pirate wrestlers placed at the huge 41-team Big Bear Wrestling Tournament held Friday and Saturday in Cass Lake and the team finished in a respectable 14th place, which put a smile on Coach Wes Hanson's face. That was the case despite the Pirates' most decorated and accomplished wrestler, Zach Brown, having to forfeit his Saturday match in wrestlebacks because he was unable to make his 120-pound weight class.

It was a "great tournament" for Carter Coauette at 106 pounds, Ethan Bowman at 113 pounds and Ethan Boll at 182 pounds. They finished in fifth, third and fifth, respectively, in their weight classes.

"Those three guys finishing in the top five of their weight classes at this tournament should really boost their confidence," Hanson said. "Placing 14th uot of 41 teams is also a step in the right direction."

The Big Bear Tournament is something most wrestling teams in the region circle on their calendar, the Pirate head coach said. "It is something we talk about all year long and really look forward to, as far as seeing where we're at," he said. "There is a lot of opportunity to face opponents that could positively impact seeding at the state tournament.

"I'm proud of our team's effort and we look forward to competing next week at the FargoDome for the Rumble on the Red," Hanson added.