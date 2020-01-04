Crookston boys' hockey remained winless on the season with a 5-2 loss at Detroit Lakes on Friday night in a Section 8A game.

The Pirates fell to 0-11 and 0-4 in section play, while the Lakers improved to 5-7-2 and 2-2 respectively.

Crookston started off slow, giving up three goals in the first period despite outshooting Detroit Lakes 10-8. CJ Killmer and Beau Boehne scored the Lakers' goals, Boehne scoring the last two.

However, the Pirates started to capitalize on their opportunities in the second. Jack Doda (Fr., F) got them on the scoreboard three minutes into the period, and Ben Andringa (Sr., F) made it 3-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Quinn Westlake (Sr., F).

The score remained 3-2 into the third period, but Detroit Lakes put things away quickly. Jackson Fields scored on a power play two minutes into the period, and scored a second goal in the final minutes as insurance.

For a third straight game, Crookston outshot its opponent but lost anyway. Friday night was the widest margin yet, as the Pirates put 37 shots to the Lakers' 20.

In large part, this was due to Crookston's lackluster performance on the power play, as it went 0-for-6 with the man advantage. Detroit Lakes, on the other hand, converted its lone opportunity.

Noah Dragseth (Jr., G) made 15 saves for the Pirates, while Jack Hines stopped 35 shots for the the Lakers.

UP NEXT: Crookston stays on the road to take on Fergus Falls at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Otters, who are neither a section or conference opponent, are 4-9-1 this season.

