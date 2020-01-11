Undefeated Fertile-Beltrami was as good as advertised on Friday night, beating Crookston boys' basketball, 75-54, in Fertile.

The Falcons improved to 11-0 on the season, while dropping the Pirates to 4-7.

Crookston stayed close during a back-and-forth first half, leading 31-30 before Fertile-Beltrami closed out the half on a 6-0 run.

It got away from the Pirates after the break, as the Falcons took a quick 15-point lead in the second half and didn't look back.

Caden Osborn (Sr., C) had an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double for Crookston, while Walker Winjum (Sr., G) added 14 points and Jack Garmen (Jr., G) had 11.

Grant Wilson led Fertile-Beltrami with 16 points.

UP NEXT: Crookston will be in Park Rapids on Monday, Jan. 13 to take on the Panthers, who are just 1-11 on the season and 0-7 in Section 8AA.

