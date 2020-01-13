Crookston girls’ hockey took an early lead and held on for a 3-2 victory against Northern Lakes on Saturday at the Crookston Sports Center, snapping a four-game losing streak.

“We just kept working,” said Pirates head coach Tim Moe. “Our kids had to dig down deep, Northern Lakes played hard and kept competing, we just had to counter them.”

Both teams felt each other out for the first fourteen minutes of the game, but the Pirates were the first to break through. That breakthrough came when Catherine Tiedemann (Jr., F) whipped a pass in front of her to teammate Grace Fischer, who fired a shot past the Northern Lakes goalkeeper for a Crookston goal.

The Pirates continued their dominance in the second period. With 8:48 left in the period, Raina Satrom (8, F) crossed the puck across the net to Nora Peterson, who took a wrist shot and put it past the goalkeeper to give Crookston a 2-0 advantage.

Northern Lakes refused to go down without a fight, and it answered when Alyssa Kosloski tapped a rebound into the net.

With 1:11 left in the period, Satrom scored on a breakaway, assisted by Peterson, to put the Pirates in front 3-1.

Crookston did just enough in the third period did enough to maintain its lead, but with 4:10 left to play, Northern Lakes scored, slimming the Pirates’ advantage down to one.

In the final seconds, the Lightning went on a relentless attack. It seemed as if they would certainly score, but the Pirates’ defense stood its ground and celebrated a hard-fought win as the final buzzer sounded.

Moe credited junior goalie Grace Koshney, who stopped 26 of 28 shots she faced, for helping the Pirates hold on.

“She bounced back from a little bit of a rough outing the last time out,” Moe said. “… She did a fantastic job.”

Crookston improved its record to 7-11.

UP NEXT: The Pirates’ next matchup is on Friday at home vs. Bemidji. The Lumberjacks are 9-9 on the season and 1-3 in Section 8AA.

Crookston beat Bemidji, 4-0, in Bemidji on Dec. 10, its first conference win in four years.

