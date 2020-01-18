Caleb Wagner and Kevion Taylor scored 27 and 25 points, respectively, leading Winona State to an 80-66 win over Minnesota Crookston men's basketball in an NSIC game Friday night in Winona.

The Warriors improved to 9-8, 6-5 in NSIC play, while the Golden Eagles fell back below .500 at 8-9 and 4-7.

Both teams started strong offensively, and Winona State led 22-19 halfway through the first. Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) had most of UMC's offensive output, with 11 points in the first nine minutes.

However, it was Taylor, not Cleary, who looked the part of the nation's second-leading scorer for much of the game. Taylor scored 21 first-half points, including 3-pointers on three straight possessions, to give the Warriors an 18-point lead.

Winona State led 50-31 at the break.

The Golden Eagles went on a 13-4 run to cut the Warrior lead from 20 to 11 points with five minutes to play, but two field goals by Taylor gave Winona State the stiff-arm it needed. A Wagner three with two minutes left made it 75-61 and put the game out of reach.

Cleary finished with 17 points and six assists. Chase Johnson (R-Jr., F) scored 13 points off the bench, while Brian Sitzmann (R-So., G) scored 11.

Andrea Lo Biondo scored 15 points for the Warriors, while Devin Whitelow added 11.

Winona State shot 63 percent overall in the first half, and knocked down eight 3-pointers. It ended up 30-of-55 from the floor for the game and shot 12-of-30 from deep.

Minnesota Crookston shot 26-of-61 for the game overall, but made 51 percent of its shots in the second half. The Golden Eagles were 4-of-20 from downtown.

UP NEXT: UMC plays Upper Iowa on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Fayette, Iowa. The Peacocks (10-7, 7-4 NSIC) are tied for second in the NSIC South.

