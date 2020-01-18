Cold shooting was once again Minnesota Crookston women's basketball's downfall, as the Golden Eagles fell to Winona State, 75-55, in an NSIC game Friday evening in Winona.

UMC fell to 2-13, 1-10 in NSIC play, while the Warriors improved to 11-4 and 7-4 in conference.

Winona State led by just two points after the first quarter, but outscored the Golden Eagles 19-10 in the second to go into halftime leading 36-25.

After the break, Minnesota Crookston got no closer than its halftime deficit of 11 points.

The Warriors shot 44.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc, hitting 10 3-pointers. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, were just 39.3 and 20.8 percent respectively.

Kylie Post (So., G), Abby Guidinger (Jr., G) and Julia Peplinski (So., F) all scored 10 points for UMC. Mary Burke (R-Fr., F) scored nine and pulled down eight rebounds.

Winona State was led by Allie Pickrain, who scored a game-high 21 points. Taylor Hustad scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Jenna Bruss had 11 points off the bench, and Emily Kieck dished out nine assists.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles are in Fayette, Iowa to take on Upper Iowa at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Peacocks are in last place in the NSIC South with a 1-10 conference mark and 2-15 overall.

