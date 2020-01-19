Minnesota Crookston men's basketball fell in a shootout to Upper Iowa, 102-94, in an NSIC game Saturday evening in Fayette, Iowa.

The Peacocks improved to 11-7 on the season (8-4 NSIC), while the Golden Eagles dropped to 8-10 (4-8).

UMC jumped to an 8-2 lead, but the first half was back and forth until UIU took the lead for good, going up 37-36 with 3:40 to play before halftime. The Peacocks carried a 45-42 lead to the locker room.

A Jackson Joens 3-pointer 3:19 into the second half gave Upper Iowa a double-digit lead, the first of the game. However, the Golden Eagles went on a 10-2 run midway through the half to cut it back to a one-possession game.

After Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) made it 81-78 with a layup, threes by Joens and Jake Hilmer put the game out of reach, and the Peacocks held onto a multiple-possession lead by knocking down free throws down the stretch.

Cleary scored 35 points on 12-of-21 shooting for UMC, also dishing out six assists. Tyrese Shines (Fr., G) added 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Malcolm Cohen (R-Sr., F) chipped in with 12 points. Chase Johnson (R-Jr., F) recorded seven points and 10 rebounds.

Joens (22 points) and Hilmer (20 points, seven assists) led the effort for UIU. Cade Moritz, Jareese Williams and Dylan Jones scored 16, 16 and 11 points, respectively. Williams also pulled down eight rebounds.

Upper Iowa knocked down 15 treys on 33 attempts from beyond the arc and shot 56.3 percent from the field. Minnesota Crookston wasn't far behind, hitting 51.6 percent of its field goals and eight of its 18 3-point tries. The Golden Eagles shot 90.9 percent from the line, while the Peacocks hit 78.9 percent.

UP NEXT: UMC is at home on Friday, Jan. 24 to take on the University of Mary. The Marauders (9-9, 4-8 NSIC) come in with just a 2-5 record away from home.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

