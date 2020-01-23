Minnesota Crookston softball was picked to finish 15th inthe NSIC Preseason Softball Coaches’ Poll, released this Thursday.

The Golden Eagles received 36 points, while Augustana, the defending national champions, were picked first with 223 points.



UMC was slotted 16th in 2019, which was Travis Owen's first year as head coach. The Golden Eagles went 13-41 last season — their winningest season in history — and 2-28 in NSIC play.

Mika Rodriguez (Sr., IF) was named the team's NSIC Player to Watch after hitting .269 with nine home runs and 25 RBI last season. Paige Pitlick (Sr., RHP), who went 6-21 with a 4.70 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 2019, was named UMC's NSIC Pitcher to Watch.

The Golden Eagles will open their season on Feb. 8 against Bemidji State in Minot, N.D.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.