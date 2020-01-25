Minnesota Crookston women's basketball led for almost the entire game, but the University of Mary rallied for a 77-73 win in an NSIC game at Lysaker Gymnasium on Friday evening.

The Marauders improved to 13-9, 7-6 in conference play, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 2-15 and 1-12 respectively. The loss is UMC's eighth straight.

Minnesota Crookston shot 18-of-31 in the first half to take a 42-36 lead, but UMary had an answer for just about everything and kept in puncher's distance throughout. It came within one point on a Cassie Askvig layup at the start of the third, but the Golden Eagles steadied themselves to push their lead back to 55-47 late.

This lead remained until five minutes left in the fourth quarter. With 5:34 to play, UMary began a 9-1 run to come from 65-57 down to tie the score.

Ultimately, it was turnovers that did UMC in. The Golden Eagles committed three in the final two minutes, giving the Marauders an opening. They took it as Askvig gave them their first lead of the game, 71-70, on a layup with 56 seconds left.

UMary went 6-for-6 from the free throw line to close out the win.

Julia Peplinski (So., F) scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for UMC. Abby Guidinger (Jr., G/F) scored 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, but she also turned it over six times. Mary Burke scored 13 points and had eight rebounds, while Mattea Vetsch scored 12 points.

Askvig scored 24 points on 10-of-25 shooting for the Marauders. Lauren Rotunda pitched in with 16, and Macy Williams scored 12 as well.

Both teams were relatively even shooting-wise: the Golden Eagles shot 46.7 percent while UMary shot 43.3. UMC's rebounding advantage of 43-32 was neutralized by its 20 turnovers, to which the Marauders committed just 12.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston takes on Minot State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gymnasium. The Beavers are 4-13 and 1-12 in NSIC play, but are coming off their first win, 72-65 at Bemidji State on Friday night.

