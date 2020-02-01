Crookston boys' hockey used a dominating third period to explode past Park Rapids, 7-2, in a Section 8A game played at Crookston High School on Friday.

The Pirates improved to 2-19 with the win, 2-9 in section play, while the Panthers fell to 4-16 and 1-8, respectively.

Crookston had picked up its first and before Friday, only, win at Park Rapids on Jan. 9, also by a 7-2 score. Friday night followed a familiar script as that game, as the Pirates massively outshot the Panthers and got going only late or midway through the game — in the first meeting, Crookston scored five second-period goals after trailing 2-1 early.

Park Rapids scored 1:30 into the game, but Joey Doda (Sr., F) and Noah Kiel (Jr., F) answered within 67 seconds of each other later in the first period. That 2-1 lead remained until the Panthers tied it in the second.

The third period was all Pirates. They outshot the Panthers by a barely believable 29-2 (finishing the game with a 55-18 shot differential) and put in five goals, coming at the 5:46, 6:34, 12:35, 13:37 and 14:56 marks of the period. Leyton Salentine (Sr., D) scored the first, Alex Longoria (Fr., F) scored the next two, and Jack Doda (Fr., F) and Quinn Westlake (Sr., F) capped it off.

Jaren Bailey (Fr., G) made 16 saves for Crookston.

UP NEXT: Crookston is off until next Friday, Feb. 7, when it has a home date with Lake of the Woods at 6:00 p.m. The Bears are 5-15 this season with a 4-7 record in Section 8A.

