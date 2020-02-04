Crookston boys' basketball suffered a heartbreaking, 61-60 defeat at Hawley on Monday night when the Nuggets hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

The Pirates fell to 7-11 overall (4-9 Section 8AA), while the Nuggets improved to 4-11 (3-7).

Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) scored a layup to put Crookston up 60-58 with five seconds to play, but Mason Gratton's final heave rattled around the rim and in to send the Pirates back home defeated.

Hawley, which led 26-24 at halftime, had a 30-11 run between the first and second halves to take a 12-point lead early in the second half.

"We had some lapses during the first part of the second half that caused us to get down," said Crookston head coach Greg Garmen. "We needed to avoid that stretch."

The Pirates chipped away at the lead, and came back to take their first lead since the first half on Tangquist's basket. The Nuggets, however, had the final say.

Caden Osborn (Sr., C) scored 17 points for Crookston, Jack Garmen (Jr., G) scored 14, Walker Winjum (Sr., G) scored 13, Tangquist scored nine and Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) scored five.

Gratton led Hawley with 26 points.

"I am hoping the Pirates can respond by continuing to work hard and get better each day," Garmen said. "We have Thief River Falls coming here Thursday night and had a tough one with them back in December so I look for a good game Thursday night."

UP NEXT: Crookston hosts Thief River Falls (8-8 overall, 6-5 Section 8AA) this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Pirates and the Prowlers played a hard-fought overtime battle on Dec. 14 in Thief River Falls, which the Prowlers won 68-67.

