Sophomore gymnast Anna Bogle entered the season firmly entrenched as the Saints' #2 gymnast behind senior Luci Kulseth.

As the 2019-2020 season has progressed, Bogle has narrowed the gap, and in recent meets, has been the Saints top scorer in the all-around.

On Thursday night against Martin County Area, Bogle posted her best overall score to date with a 31.300. Bogle topped the Saints on the vault (8.500), balance beam (8.250), and floor (7.800).

"A lot of gymnastics is mental, and Anna doesn't go there," said head coach Jill Stark. "She's pretty laid back, easygoing, but she's also driven. She wants to do her very best."

The Saints used a week's long break between meets to their advantage, scoring a season-high 115.850, but MCA still prevailed with a score of 132.900.

"We needed to add a few things to each of our routines," said Stark. "On Monday, I had the girls write down exactly what they're doing in their routines. Then we looked at the rulebooks and looked at what we could do to reach the next level."

Kulseth also had a strong performance, leading the Saints on the bars with a score of 6.950, finishing with a total score of 29.925.

Emma Zender placed third on the club, scoring an all-around 27.625.

Martin County Area's Sabrina Segar and Anna Bachenberg jostled for tops on the podium, with Segar edging her teammate 33.950 to 33.925 in the all-around. Hailee Shultze placed third with a 32.100.

Against Windom/Mt. Lake on Tuesday, Bogle once again found herself on the podium, finishing third overall as the Saints were defeated by the Cobras 125.100 to 113.050.

Bogle scored an all-around 30.500, placing second on the beam with a score of 7.950 and fourth on the bars, scoring a 7.000.

Brooklyn and Tatum Paulson finished as top two overall with scores of 34.075 and 30.525, respectively.

Brooklyn placed first in all four events.

Luci Kulseth placed fourth on the vault and third on the bars and beam.