In their final match before the section team and individual tournaments, St. James Area wrestling gave their seniors one last match in front of the home crowd on Thursday night in a triangular meet against Tri-City United and Windom.

"When I started at St. James these guys were sixth-graders so I've gotten to see them progress from middle school program all the way through," said head coach Jake Johnson. "It's been a lot of fun and these guys have put in a lot of work and it's kind of surreal for it to be the last dual. They mean a lot to our program. They've wrestled hard for the last several years and they wrestled hard tonight too."

In the match against TCU, the 106 weight class was not wrestled. At 113, Troy Parulski was defeated in a 7-0 decision against Chris Johnson. Johnson's victory was followed up by a Brant Lemieux fall over Gadiel Velasco. Wyatt Westcott and Josh Olivares were then knocked off, pushing the TCU lead to 16-0.

St. James finally got on the board with an Austin Knickrehm win against Austin Rutt. Caden O'Malley then won via forfeit at 145. At 152, Tallin Johnson pinned Hunter Rutt in just 34 seconds.

Johnson's victory would be the last win for the Saints in the match. TCU received three forfeits and Adam Frederickson and #10 ranked Jose Reyes each picked up pins, as the Titans rolled to a 58-10 victory.

In their second match of the night, St. James was down 24-9 after #4 Kade Sammons and #3 Brett Willaby pinned Cesar and Josh Olivares.

A thrilling win by Austin Knickrehm and pin in just 12 seconds by Tallin Johnson had the Saints down just 14-19.

Two forfeits by Windom/Mt. Lake later in the match had the Saints up 37-36 heading into the final wrestle of the night, where Koltin Johnson was in a must-win situation. The sophomore wrestler, however, was pinned in the first round, and the Saints fell 42-37 in the season finale.

"It's sad honestly, the fact that we'll never get the opportunity to wrestle in front of the St. James crowd again," said senior captain Tallin Johnson.

"The part that's sad is that we won't get to hear the student section cheering for us as we're fighting," said senior Wyatt Westcott. "We'll always have the parents but it's different with the students."

The five seniors, Johnson, Westcott, Parulski, Peyton Engelking, and newcomer Jackson Miest have proven to be leaders, and the bond of being seniors has brought them together over the course of the season.

"It's a one-of-a-kind bond that you can't really have anywhere else," said Engelking.

With their regular season behind them, the matmen can now look forward to section play.

"Our mindset is to win the matches that we can and hopefully that plays out for us section seeding wise," said coach Johnson. "We're probably going to have to travel to Canby and wrestle Pipestone. They're a team we lost to earlier in the season so we have that familiarity with them and we know who they got."

St. James travels on Thursday night for the first round of the section tournament at 6:00 p.m.