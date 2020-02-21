The 29th annual Mitch Carlson Memorial Dart Tournament is scheduled for February 28th and 29th at the VFW.

Since 1997, the tournament has chosen a child to sponsor.

These children often face serious medical issues that need funding.

In the past, the tournament has helped children who have physical ailments as well as children with life-threatening illnesses.

This year, the dart tournament is fundraising for Trey Torkelson, who has micrognathia (small jaw) and a tongue tie. He has IUGR (growth restriction) and GERD (severe reflux disease). Trey is the son of Andrew Torkelson and Alicia Peters.

In November, Torkelson had surgery for a G-tube and a Nissen (wrapping part of his stomach) to stop the reflux, and hernia repair.

After testing, it was discovered that Trey has a form of Malacia (a floppy and weak airway), leading to tracheostomy surgery on December 23rd.

Trey remains in the NICU with no time frame on when he will be released.

In the first years of sponsoring a child, the tournament raised $600-$700. Over the last few years, around $16,000 has been raised.

Friday’s event will be a cricket tournament, with sign-ups starting at 6:30 pm, and play starting at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday’s dart event will be 501 darts. Sign-ups start at 2:30 pm, and the tournament starts at 3:00 pm.

There is a 96 player limit, with a $5 entry fee for 12 games, as well as a $5 greens fee.

The event is open to all members of the public. As part of the fundraising efforts, there will be a silent auction that starts on Friday night and will continue throughout the continuation of play on Saturday.

There will also be full bar service, as well as food available.

All items at the private auction are donated by businesses and residents stretching as far as Mankato, and every penny earned will go towards Trey's care.

To sign-up to play, contact Jody Schwanke at jclynn67@yahoo.com.

To help support Trey, visit the GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/trey-torkelson29th-annual-mitch-carlson-benefit?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR2jMUl75dmHR3I2LaGshCNAf6LbVPV96B2rDbCIdK9velEM4PHf4Ka0RZs.