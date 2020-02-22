Minnesota Duluth scored the first seven points of the game and didn't look back on its way to an 83-59 win over Minnesota Crookston women's basketball Friday evening at Lysaker Gymnasium.

The Golden Eagles (4-21 overall, 3-18 NSIC) came back from their early hole to keep it within 20-14 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs stormed to a 41-23 halftime lead.

UMD (22-5, 19-2) extended its lead to 22 points after three quarters, and Minnesota Crookston didn't come closer than 18.

The Golden Eagles shot just 34.5 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range. Bren Fox (So., C) was their leading scorer, with 15 points, and Kylie Post (So., G) and Mary Burke (R-Fr., F) had eight points apiece.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston finishes its regular season at home against St. Cloud State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Huskies are second in the NSIC North.

