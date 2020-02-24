At Saturday's Section 2A meet at Glencoe-Silver Lake, St. James Area tallied a 112.275, failing to qualify for the state meet, and finishing in last place.

Luci Kulseth led the Saints on the vault (8.425), bars (6.975), and floor (7.225), marking a positive end to a strong career donning the red and black.

Anna Bogle posted an 8.1 on the beam to lead St. James. She also placed second on the team on the vault (7.925), bars (6.6), and floor (7.1).

Gabby Trapero earned a 7.8 for her vault. America Trejo scored a 7.725, and Emma Zender scored a 7.6.