The St. James offense could only muster six points in the first half against Luverne, en route to a dismal 74-40 loss to the Cardinals in the first round of the Section 3AA tournament.

Sawyer Evans and Daevon Anderson were the only Saints to get on the board in the opening half, each hitting a three.

St. James' defense only allowed 27 points in the half, but a porous showing offensively put the Saints in a hole early.

The Saints offense was able to settle into a groove in the second half, but the damage was already done.

Isaiah Bartels led Luverne with 20. Gannon Ahrendt tallied 13.

Logan Carlson had 16 to lead St. James, Hayden Jones had 12.

St. James ends their season with a 6-20 record.