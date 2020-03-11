Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball player Harrison Cleary (Sr., G, Oak Creek, Wis.) was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Cleary earned Academic All-America Second Team honors.

Cleary is the first men’s basketball player to earn the award in the NCAA Division II era (since 1999). Cleary joins Matt Borowicz (football) and Jesse Jennings (baseball) as Academic All-Americans for the university since 2012.

Cleary has a 3.68 GPA in Sport and Recreation Management with a minor in Marketing. He was a CoSIDA Academic All-District pick for the 2019-20 season.

Cleary, the NSIC’s all-time leading scorer, had an illustrious career with the Golden Eagles, finishing with the 16th most points in NCAA Division II history, scoring 2,846 career points.

He also finished his career at Minnesota Crookston as the all-time leader in points, assists, field goals, 3-pointers, field goals, free throws, games played and games started. Cleary was a three-time All-NSIC First Team pick.

