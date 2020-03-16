Minnesota Crookston women's golf finished fourth out of four teams at the SMSU Spring Challenge in Avondale, Ariz. last Thursday. The tournament was scheduled to run through Friday, but the second round of play was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Golden Eagles were led on the day by Camryn Larson (So.), who shot a 92 on Thursday. Anna Olson (Jr.) finished with a 93. Allison Bot (Sr.) carded 100, as did Peyton Hennen (Fr.). Madi Andring (Fr.) shot a 109.

Ottawa won the team championship with a score of 312.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.