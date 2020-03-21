On Wednesday afternoon inside the St. James wrestling room, Saints senior Tallin Johnson officially signed his letter of intent to attend Southwest Minnesota State University to further advance his education and wrestling career.

"We tried to keep it under the radar," said Johnson. "I had a few schools that I was choosing between. It was a tough decision so I just kind of left everyone out of the loop and made my own decision."

Johnson first heard from SMSU at the Redwood River Riot this season.

"Tallin had been looking for a while," said head coach Jake Johnson. "We went through some options. The cool thing about SMSU is that Jesse Nelson— a former St. James wrestler— is the head coach there. So I think that's a pretty good fit for Tallin."

Nelson is in his 13th season as head coach for the Mustangs.

"He flat out loves to wrestle," said Nelson of Johnson. "He's committed to being a better wrestler and to his academics as well. We feel really good about him joining the program because he's going to be in a weight class that we need to add stability."

Nelson and the coaching staff expect him to wrestle at either the 174 or 184 weight class, up from his 152 spots this season.

"This will be the second opportunity I've had to coach a St. James wrestler," said Nelson. "I also coached Ethan Hildenbrandt. I love to have guys from my hometown because of the wrestling tradition in St. James."

Johnson made the decision to commit just days prior to the section tournament and even donned a Mustangs shirt in warmups.

"A few days before sections I sat down and made a pros and cons list in my notebook. I did that for every school that was in my top five. After doing that I saw a clear answer and I knew it was the best place for me."

Johnson joins a strong recruiting class that contains two Minnesota state runner ups in Jace Paplow of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove and Luke Peterson of Farmington.

The trio of incoming freshmen will join a roster with previous state champions.

"The one thing I really like is the team spends so much time together they're like a family. They were super nice and took me in right away."

Johnson plans to major in physical therapy.