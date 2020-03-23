The University of Minnesota Crookston had 12 student-athletes named to the 2019-20 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Winter All-Academic Team, announced last Thursday.

The Golden Eagles were represented by two men’s basketball players and 10 women’s basketball players.

Eight of the 12 student-athletes named to the NSIC Winter All-Academic Team garnered NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence accolades.

Minnesota Crookston men's basketball was represented by Chase Johnson (Sr., F) and Harrison Cleary (Sr., G).

The Golden Eagles' women's basketball team was represented by Jennifer Lax (Jr., G), Stephanie McWilliams (Sr., G), Bren Fox (So., F/C), Kylie Post (So., G), Kylea Praska (So., G), Amber Schoenicke (Sr., F/C), Paige Weakley (Sr., G), Paige Cornale (So., G), Ashley Freund (Jr., F) and Julia Peplinski (So., F/C).

The 10 women’s basketball players make up 91 percent of the eligible nominees for the team.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.

Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

