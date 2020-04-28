Minnesota Crookston baseball announced the addition of two junior college pitchers to its 2021 signing class on Monday.



The Golden Eagles signed Jackson Schneider, a right-handed pitcher from Century College in White Bear Lake, and Joey Greco, a right-handed pitcher from Cañada College in Redwood City, Calif.



“We are very excited to add Jackson and Joey to our pitching staff,” said head coach Steve Gust. “We think both guys can come in and compete and make our team better. We are excited to have them as Golden Eagles and excited to get their careers started at Minnesota Crookston.”



Schneider and Greco are the first two signees during the late signing period for the Golden Eagles. They join the nine signees Minnesota Crookston added during the early signing period: catcher Dawson Feuillerat, first baseman Teddy Giefer, left-handed pitcher Alex Koep, catcher Carter Mulch, shortstop Broc Peterson, right-handed pitcher Eric Salvesen, right-handed pitcher Brody Sorensen, shortstop Matthew Thielen and right-handed pitcher Raudel Wilson.



They’ll help replace a trio of UMC pitchers — Esten Beneda, Dalton Grose and Clarke Peterson — that are graduating this year.



Schneider, who is originally from Forest Lake, started two games this season for the Wood Ducks, going 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA. He pitched 11.1 innings, striking out 14 and walking five. As a freshman in 2019, Schneider went 2-1 with a 4.85 ERA in 29.2 innings pitched. Working out of the bullpen, he struck out 25 and earned three saves, helping lead Century to a 38-12 season and an appearance in the NJCAA World Series.



Current Golden Eagle Chad Musser played alongside Schneider at Century in 2019.



“We are excited to add Jackson to our recruiting class,” Gust said. “He comes from a good program and pitched in the JUCO World Series a year ago. He has good stuff but his biggest asset is his ability to command the strike zone. Above all, he is very projectable. I believe he is only going to get better as he develops in our program for the next three years.”



Greco, from Half Moon Bay, Calif., made seven appearances at Cañada College this season, starting in six. He went 1-2 with a 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings pitched, striking out 16. He earned a save in his lone relief appearance.



“Joey has the desire and passion to do well here,” Gust said. “I like what he brings to the table. He is very efficient on the mound and has some impressive pitches. We will work on him getting bigger, stronger and more explosive. He will be an important piece to our staff.”

