Men's basketball

Minnesota Crookston was supposed to be done recruiting. Then Dan Weisse got a call.

On Thursday, the Golden Eagles announced the signing of Sam Tiley, a guard/forward from Fort Collins, Colo., to their 2020-21 signing class. Tiley will join the team as a junior, having played the last two seasons at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyo.

Tiley is the 12th member of UMC's incoming class.

Weisse, the Golden Eagles' head coach, said that he received calls from Eastern Wyoming head coach Tim Moser and former Minnesota Morris assistant coach Rusty Huelle informing him about Tiley.

"Sam is a competitor," he said in a statement. "He can play multiple positions. Sam is a throwback type of guy, a tough guy that is not afraid to stick his nose in places others might not. He wants to guard the best player on the floor, will share the ball, and doesn't care who gets the credit so long as the team wins."

Weisse expects Tiley, who is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, to play both the small forward and power forward position.

Tiley averaged 9.8 points per game as a sophomore at Eastern Wyoming, also grabbing 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists and shooting 31.9 percent from 3-point range.

Tiley has ties to the Crookston area — his mother, Leah, is from Bagley.

“I chose the University of Minnesota Crookston because I value playing for something bigger than myself and being a part of a culture a team can embody,” Tiley said in a statement. “Also, Coach Weisse has shown his success year by year and it would be amazing for me to help keep that trend going the right way. The strengths I bring to this program are my experience and coming to compete daily to improve my teammates and myself as the season progresses.”

Soccer

On Friday, Minnesota Crookston announced the addition of three players to its 2020-21 recruiting class: midfielder Jacqueline Calderon, defender Alexia Chairez and midfielder Madelyn Teplansky.

The trio joins defender Elizabeth Hurley, defender/forward Hannah Hust and goalkeeper Abby Olsen in joining the Golden Eagles next season.

Calderon, a native of La Quinta, Calif., captained La Quinta H.S. as a senior and was named All-Desert Empire League. In 18 games, she scored five goals and four assists and led her team to a 12-5-1 record.

Chairez, from Cleburne, Texas, competed for Northeast Texas College in Mount Pleasant, Texas, where in 2018 she was a teammate of current Golden Eagle senior Katie Emmett. As a sophomore, she started 12 games on the back line.

Teplansky scored five goals and notched two assists in 23 games as a senior at Apple Valley H.S. in Apple Valley, Calif. as her team went 17-5-3. She also played club soccer for the Apple Valley Storm.

“I’m excited to welcome all six of our incoming players to the Golden Eagle family,” said head coach Kyle Halfpop in a statement. “This is a good group of players and people. I think they will all contribute both on and off the field to our program as we look to build our culture and identity going into my second season.

"(Calderon) is a high energy player that can read the game very well. She is confident and calm on the ball and allows her technical ability to dictate the tempo from the middle of the field. She excels in tight spaces and is constantly able to get herself free and find teammates. Jackie has a lot of potential that I’m excited to tap into. She is eager to learn and her passion for the game is undeniable.

"(Chairez) is someone we’ve been after for a long time. She brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the game and that is what we need. She is incredibly fit and athletic. Alexia is aggressive in her play both in defending and when she gets involved in the attack. She fits the mold as far as a player that fits the identity we are trying to build.

"(Teplansky's) desire to compete and play at a high level will shine through and I think she will be someone that sets the tone for us. She is a versatile player that can play in different roles on the field. She has a great soccer IQ and can read the game very well. She is used to dictating tempo and taking risks and that is something that fits into what we are building here."

