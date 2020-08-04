Other fall sports cleared for the fall of 2020, with restrictions.

After a Minnesota State High School League task force presented various options for fall prep sports, the MSHSL voted on Tuesday to move the fall sports of football and volleyball to the spring of 2021. The seasons will be scaled back and postseason decisions will be made later.

Pirate Head Football Coach Scott Butt said Tuesday afternoon he understands what a tough spot the MSHSL was put in and that it was a difficult decision, but it's still disappointing. "I hope we can get kids into some kind of a routine, as they have been out of it for a long time," Butt said, adding it's his hope that maybe some spring sports could be moved up to the fall to kid student-athletes more choices.

Pirate Activities Director Greg Garmen tells the Times he's still trying to digest everything that transpired at Tuesday's MSHSL meeting. While he said he's glad football and volleyball players will have a chance to compete eventually, he is concerned about the condition of Ed Widseth Field at UMN Crookston in the spring.

As for other fall sports like boys' and girls' soccer, girls' tennis, swimming/diving and cross country, they're cleared for fall 2020, with various restrictions in place as well due to the COVID-19 pandemic.