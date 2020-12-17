Granite Falls Chamber organizes light contest

Jess Gorman

The Granite Falls area Chamber of Commerce is doing a holiday lights contest to brighten community spirits this holiday season. This will be the second year of the business light display contest. The format allows for two winners, one representing businesses in the downtown area and another for highway 212 businesses. Last year's winners were Exit Realty and Granite Wood Works. The two traveling trophies, first started in 2019, receive a new added engraving each year continuing the name list of the new business winners and will stay onsite with the winner until the following year when a new champion is declared.

Current Chamber Treasurer and incoming 2021 Chamber President Sherry Mathiowetz explained “This contest is focused on businesses. Honestly, there are so many beautifully decorated holiday homes in Granite Falls we wouldn’t even be able to begin judging a residential winner”. Voting can be done through the Chamber of Commerce website and the hope is voters will provide meaty comments explaining why they love a specific business light display, really diving into the detail of why their hoped winner should win. The chamber wants to know how the lights made the viewer feel and really understand how the display brightens someone's holiday.

Winner will get Chamber website and Facebook recognition as well as a permanent spot in history captured on the trophy. Photos of the winners will also be displayed in the paper! Approximately 19 participants are in the running to date. Judging occurs on December 22 and the winner announcement will take place on December 23rd.

To vote please visit http://www.granitefallschamber.com/