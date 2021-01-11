Granite Council holds first meeting of 2020

The new Granite Falls Council held their first meeting on Monday, January 4. There were no changes in membership. Incumbent Vice President Steve Nordaune was unanimously re-elected Vice President of the Council.

Council also voted unanimously to appoint Granite Falls Bank and Citizens Alliance Bank as the holding agents for city funds for calendar year 2021. According to current policy, Council may not invest city funds outside of the community unless the interest rate differential is 2% or greater.

The firm Bolton & Menk was reappointed as the City’s airport engineers for 2021. In 2020, the city expended a total of $20,200 for engineering services. Keith Woods was also reappointed as the Airport Manager for 2021. No increase is proposed from 2020 to 2021. Currently Keith receives $250 on a month basis.

Council also continued their ongoing support of the Granite Falls Food Shelf by approving a donation in the amount of $5,000.

City Attorney Greg Holmstrom was re-appointed to his position with no change in his hourly legal fee of $200 per hour. The total cost of legal services performed in 2020 is $76,601.

Council also continued their discussion from the last meeting about Holiday decorations. According to follow-up research conducted by city staff, it was determined that a 2003 holiday decorating committee selected the current garlands. Council members were advised by staff that since the garlands are in need of replacing, the Council could consider forming a committee again if potentially different decorations are desired in addition to fundraising. Previous committee members included Tammy Edman, Marty Edwards, Elroy Burgeson, Diane Fagen, Carol Rude, Don Saucke, and Rita Kuntson.