Granite Falls River Front Revitilization appoints new officers

The Granite Falls Riverfront Revitalization nonprofit of Granite Falls held the last meeting of 2020 this on December 30.

The group is looking forward to 2021 and has quite a few fun projects up their collective sleeves. Funding was secured this past year for the group to pursue river recreational signage to encourage recreational use of the local water source and promote trash receptical use among other river needs. The group is also hoping to host a disc golf tourney and dedication ceremony come summer in honor of past GFRR chair and founding member Steve Virnig who passed away in 2020.

New Officers were also appointed at the December 2020 meeting with a shift in leadership. Jessica Gorman was elected Chair, Nicole Zempel will advise as Past Chair, Scott Tedrick took on the Vice Chair role, Mary Gillespie remained Treasurer as well as Adam Preuss retained his Secretary seat alongside Dave Willander who will continue to hold a Member at Large appointment.

To get on the GFRR mailing list, email gfriverfrontrevitalization@gmail.com or visit the FB page for announcements. Ideas for river front projects and new membership is always welcome.