Pioneer PBS finds new General Manager

Pioneer PBS

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — The Pioneer PBS board of directors is excited to announce the agreement of employment with Sherece (Shari) Lamke as the regional public television station’s new president and general manager. After an extensive national search involving dozens of applicants, the board chose Lamke who has more than 38 years of experience working at Twin Cities PBS. Lamke will start her new position on Monday January 4, 2021, nearly a year after former general manager Les Heen resigned from the position to become a government affairs specialist at the Libby Law Firm in St. Paul.

Lamke was raised in the Brainerd lakes area before starting her career at Twin Cities PBS, where she worked in both technical and creative leadership positions. Her focus and passion in building the partnerships that launched the MN Channel and in telling the under-told stories of communities is what attracted her to Pioneer PBS.

“I am truly honored to be chosen to join the great board and the incredibly talented staff at Pioneer PBS as the president and general manager,” Lamke said. “I am excited to get started building upon the legacy of Pioneer PBS in sharing the stories of western and southwestern Minnesotans who I am thrilled to serve.”

“We are so grateful for the many volunteer hours put in by the Pioneer PBS board members in the course of the search,“ stated Pioneer PBS Board Chair Mark Olson. “Volunteers have long been the backbone of Pioneer PBS going back to the early days when the station was financed by bake sales to today’s volunteers that stuff envelopes, answer phones during membership drives or serve on our community advisory board or the Pioneer PBS governing board,” Olson added.